COVID-19: Infection numbers are trending negatively, and that's positive

COVID-19 numbers are showing a hopeful decline in Oklahoma for the week ending Dec. 31, data from the state Health Department show.

New weekly cases and the resulting new seven-day average are down, as are hospitalization rates, although active cases were up a bit.

Meanwhile, three counties in Oklahoma, albeit none near Sand Springs, have slipped to yellow in terms of community transmission levels, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The vast majority of counties continue to be in the high transmission range, including Tulsa and Osage counties.

The CDC’s community levels map, which expresses the ability of hospitals to care for additional COVID patients at a given time, has improved to nearly all greens and yellows, which is good or medium.

That includes Tulsa and Osage counties, which are both yellow. Only eight counties are in the orange, or high, range.

State of Oklahoma

For the week ending Dec. 31, reported Jan. 12:

New weekly cases: 4,047 (down from 4,502 the previous week)

New cases, seven-day average: 578 (down from 643 the previous week)

Active cases: 9,629 (up from 9,162 the previous week)

Recent hospitalizations, three-day average, Tulsa region: 104 (down from 111 the previous week)

Total cases: 1,261,310 (up from 1,255,673 the previous week)

CDC/NCHS provisional deaths: 17,502 (up from 17,443 the previous week)