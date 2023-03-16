Mitigating concerns over the previous week’s rising numbers, COVID-19 infection indicators in Oklahoma for the week ending March 11 were largely down, data indicate.

The three-day average of recent hospitalizations in the Tulsa area was up slightly, from 52 to 55.

COVID deaths in the state increased by 42 for the week.

State of Oklahoma

For the week ending March 11:

New weekly cases: 2,361 (down from 2,612 the previous week)

New cases, seven-day average: 337 (down from 374 the previous week)

Active cases: 4,969 (down from 4,986 the previous week)

Recent hospitalizations, three-day average, Tulsa region: 55 (up from 52 the previous week)

Total cases: 1,293,792 (up from 1,290,929 the previous week)

CDC/NCHS provisional deaths: 18,014 (up from 17,972 the previous week)