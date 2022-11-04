COVID-19: Infection indicators in state rise for first time since August

For the first time since late August, all of the primary COVID-19 infection indicators in Oklahoma have increased, according to data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

For the week ending Oct. 29, increases were seen in the total new cases for the week, the seven-day new case average, the number of active cases, the three-day hospitalization average in the Tulsa region, the total case count and the number of deaths.

The first two indicators — the total new cases for the week and the seven-day new case average — have been declining since late July except for a one-week blip in late August, which health officials largely attributed at the time to students’ return to classes for the fall semester.

The third indicator — the total number of active cases — has been declining since early August except for a similar two-week blip in late August and early September that authorities also tied to the resumption of classes.

The fourth indicator — the three-day hospitalization average in the Tulsa region — has been far less predictable, both climbing and declining regularly. For the four weeks in October, the weekly hospitalization average began at 49, fell to 41, climbed to 49 and then climbed again to 53 for this week’s report.

Community levels continue to be low in Tulsa County, but community transmission in the county rose to high again for the week ending Oct. 29 after a one-week decline from high to substantial, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC relies on community levels to determine the impact of COVID-19 on a county via hospital admission and inpatient data, whereas community transmission numbers describe the amount of COVID-19 spread within a county.

State of Oklahoma:

For the week ending Oct. 29, reported Nov. 3:

New weekly cases: 2,088 (up from 2,013 the previous week)

New cases, seven-day average: 298 (up from 288 the previous week)

Active cases: 4,209 (up from 4,170 the previous week)

Recent hospitalizations, three-day average, Tulsa region: 53 (up from 49 the previous week)

Total cases: 1,211,210 (up from 1,208,316 the previous week)

CDC/NCHS provisional deaths: 17,138 (up from 17,100 the previous week)

Sources: Tulsa Health Department, Oklahoma State Department of Health, federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention