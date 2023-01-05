COVID-19: Infection indicators generally up in latest report

COVID-19 numbers in Oklahoma continue to fluctuate with infection indicators for the week ending Dec. 24 showing increases nearly across the board, data from the state Health Department show.

New weekly cases and the resulting new seven-day average were up, as were hospitalization rates, although active cases were down a bit.

Meanwhile, all 77 counties in Oklahoma are reporting high or substantial community transmission levels, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with the vast majority reporting high transmission.

Both Tulsa and Osage counties are in the high range for community transmission, which is how the CDC expresses the degree of COVID-19 spread within a county.

The CDC’s community levels map, which expresses the ability of hospitals to care for additional COVID patients at a given time, continues to shift from green, or good, to yellow and orange.

Tulsa County is shown as yellow, which is considered medium, and Osage County is listed in the high range, meaning people with COVID-19 could have trouble finding a hospital bed should they need one.

State of Oklahoma

For the week ending Dec. 24, reported Dec. 29:

New weekly cases: 4,502 (up from 4,259 the previous week)

New cases, seven-day average: 643 (up from 608 the previous week)

Active cases: 9,162 (down from 9,395 the previous week)

Recent hospitalizations, three-day average, Tulsa region: 111 (up from 88 the previous week)

Total cases: 1,255,673 (up from 1,250,013 the previous week)

CDC/NCHS provisional deaths: 17,443 (up from 17,412 the previous week)