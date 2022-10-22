COVID-19: Infection indicators decline for seventh-consecutive week

All of the primary COVID-19 infection indicators in Oklahoma declined again for the week ending Oct. 15. Fifty additional deaths were reported statewide, however, and although community levels are low, the CDC reports that community transmission remains high in Tulsa County.

State of Oklahoma:

For the week ending Oct. 15, reported Oct. 20:

New cases, seven-day average: 293 (down from 308 the previous week)

New weekly cases: 2,049 (down from 2,156 the previous week)

Active cases: 4,351 (down from 4,665 the previous week)

Total cases: 1,205,511 (up from 1,202,398 the previous week)

Recent hospitalizations, three-day average, Tulsa region: 41 (down from 49 the previous week)

CDC/NCHS provisional deaths: 17,049 (up from 16,999 the previous week)

Sources: Tulsa Health Department, Oklahoma State Department of Health, federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention