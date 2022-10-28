COVID-19: Infection indicators continue to decline but may be leveling off some

COVID-19 infection indicators in Oklahoma might be leveling off some. Although all of the primary benchmarks declined again for the week ending Oct. 22, the rate of decline is slowing. However, 51 additional deaths were reported statewide.

Community levels continue to be low in Tulsa County, and community transmission in the county has declined from high to substantial. The CDC relies on community levels to determine the impact of COVID-19 on a county via hospital admission and inpatient data. Community transmission levels describe the amount of COVID-19 spread within a county.

State of Oklahoma:

For the week ending Oct. 22, reported Oct. 27:

New cases, seven-day average: 288 (down from 293 the previous week)

New weekly cases: 2,013 (down from 2,049 the previous week)

Active cases: 4,170 (down from 4,351 the previous week)

Total cases: 1,208,316 (up from 1,205,511 the previous week)

Recent hospitalizations, three-day average, Tulsa region: 49 (up from 41 the previous week)

CDC/NCHS provisional deaths: 17,100 (up from 17,049 the previous week)

Sources: Tulsa Health Department, Oklahoma State Department of Health, federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention