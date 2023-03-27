COVID-19 infection indicators across Oklahoma for the week ending March 18 continued to decline, as they have for much of the year so far, data indicate.

The three-day average of recent hospitalizations in the Tulsa area declined to 38 from 55.

Nineteen of the state’s 77 counties reported only low or moderate community transmission levels, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s an improvement over previous weeks.

Both Tulsa and Osage counties, however, remain in the high range for community transmission, which is how the CDC expresses the degree of COVID-19 spread.

Five counties each are in the medium or high categories for community levels, which is how the CDC expresses the ability of hospitals to care for additional COVID patients at a given time.

Osage County is in the yellow, or medium, range, while Tulsa County is among 67 counties in the state in the low range.

COVID deaths in the state increased by 51 for the week.

State of Oklahoma

For the week ending March 18:

New weekly cases: 1,795 (down from 2,361 the previous week)

New cases, seven-day average: 256 (down from 337 the previous week)

Active cases: 4,189 (down from 4,969 the previous week)

Recent hospitalizations, three-day average, Tulsa region: 38 (down from 55 the previous week)

Total cases: 1,295,832 (up from 1,293,792 the previous week)

CDC/NCHS provisional deaths: 18,014 (up from 18,065 the previous week)