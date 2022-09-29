 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COVID-19 REPORT

COVID-19: Infection indicators continue decline for week ending Sept. 24

  • Updated
Nearly all COVID-19 infection indicators for the week ending Sept. 24 were down from the previous week, including new cases for the week, the weekly new case average and the total number of active cases. The recent three-day average for hospitalizations in the Tulsa region also declined, after having been up slightly the previous week. Fifty-three additional deaths were reported.

State of Oklahoma:

For the week ending Sept. 24, reported Sept. 29:

New cases, seven-day average: 464 (down from 621 the previous week)

New weekly cases: 3,251 (down from 4,346 the previous week)

Active cases: 7,580 (down from 10,439 the previous week)

Total cases: 1,196,529 (up from 1,192,429 the previous week)

Recent hospitalizations, three-day average, Tulsa region: 55 (down from 70 the previous week)

CDC/NCHS provisional deaths: 16,906 (up from 16,852 the previous week)

Sources: Tulsa Health Department, Oklahoma State Department of Health, federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

