COVID-19: Infection benchmarks continue multiweek decline

All three of the commonly watched COVID-19 infection indicators declined for the week ending Oct. 1 in Oklahoma, including new cases for the week, the weekly new case average and the total number of active cases. The recent three-day average for hospitalizations in the Tulsa region was up only slightly over the previous week. Fifty-nine additional deaths were reported statewide.
State of Oklahoma:
For the week ending Oct. 1, reported Oct. 6:
New cases, seven-day average: 354 (down from 464 the previous week)
New weekly cases: 2,480 (down from 3,251 the previous week)
Active cases: 5,746 (down from 7,580 the previous week)
Total cases: 1,199,689 (up from 1,196,529 the previous week)
People are also reading…
Recent hospitalizations, three-day average, Tulsa region: 59 (up from 55 the previous week)
CDC/NCHS provisional deaths: 16,965 (up from 16,906 the previous week)
Sources: Tulsa Health Department, Oklahoma State Department of Health, federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention