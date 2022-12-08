COVID-19 infection activity in the state continues to rise, although the numbers are still relatively low when compared to previous points during the year.
New weekly cases were up by more than 1600, which pushed the seven-day new case average up by 229. Active cases were up by more than 2,400 — three times the increase from the previous week — and the three-day hospitalization average in the Tulsa region was up by 10.
Case numbers were about twice as high for a period between early July through early September, data show.
Community transmission continues to be high in the state, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Thirty-four counties, including Tulsa and Osage counties, are in the high transmission bracket. Community transmission is how the CDC expresses the degree of COVID-19 spread within a county.
State of Oklahoma:
For the week ending Dec. 3, reported Dec. 8:
New weekly cases: 4,620 (up from 3,019 the previous week)
New cases, seven-day average: 660 (up from 431 the previous week)
Active cases: 8,040 (up from 5,606 the previous week)
Recent hospitalizations, three-day average, Tulsa region: 77 (up from 67 the previous week)
Total cases: 1,232,202 (up from 1,225,997 the previous week)
CDC/NCHS provisional deaths: 17,316 (up from 17,271 the previous week)
Sources: Tulsa Health Department, Oklahoma State Department of Health, federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
