COVID-19: Infection activity in Oklahoma generally stable

COVID-19 infection activity in Oklahoma continues to fluctuate, although the numbers aren’t moving much in either direction, the data show.

New weekly cases were up by 19, which pushed the seven-day new case average up by two. But active cases were down by 29. The three-day hospitalization average in the Tulsa region was up by two.

State of Oklahoma:

For the week ending Nov. 19, reported Nov. 24:

New weekly cases: 2,390 (up from 2,371 the previous week)

New cases, seven-day average: 341 (up from 339 the previous week)

Active cases: 4,759 (down from 4,788 the previous week)

Recent hospitalizations, three-day average, Tulsa region: 50 (up from 48 the previous week)

Total cases: 1,220,720 (up from 1,217,825 the previous week)

CDC/NCHS provisional deaths: 17,254 (up from 17,201 the previous week)

Sources: Tulsa Health Department, Oklahoma State Department of Health, federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

