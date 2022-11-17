COVID-19 infection activity in Oklahoma continues to fluctuate. Nearly every key indicator of infection activity increased for the week ending Nov. 12. That followed a one-week decrease in nearly all indicators, which, itself, followed a previous one-week increase.

New weekly cases were up by 385, which pushed the seven-day new case average up by 55. Active cases rose by 635. However, the only other flexible indicator — the three-day hospitalization average in the Tulsa region — declined by 10.

Meanwhile, Tulsa and Osage counties are among 20 counties statewide where community transmission is reported as high by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Community transmission is how the CDC expresses the degree of COVID-19 spread within a county.

State of Oklahoma:

For the week ending Nov. 12, reported Nov. 17:

New weekly cases: 2,371 (up from 1,986 the previous week)

New cases, seven-day average: 339 (up from 284 the previous week)

Active cases: 4,788 (up from 4,153 the previous week)

Recent hospitalizations, three-day average, Tulsa region: 48 (down from 58 the previous week)

Total cases: 1,217,825 (up from 1,214,599 the previous week)

CDC/NCHS provisional deaths: 17,201 (up from 17,168 the previous week)