COVID-19: Infection activity a mixed bag in state

COVID-19 continues to ebb and flow across Oklahoma. Although the new weekly cases, and consequently the new seven-day average, are down for the week ending Dec. 10, the number of active cases is up by nearly 1,000.

Still hospitalization rates are low.

Meanwhile, 68 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties — including Tulsa and Osage counties — are reporting high community transmission levels, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Community transmission is how the CDC expresses the degree of COVID-19 spread within a county.

State of Oklahoma

For the week ending Dec. 10, reported Dec. 15:

New weekly cases: 4,172 (down from 4,620 the previous week)

New cases, seven-day average: 596 (down from 660 the previous week)

Active cases: 9,001 (up from 8,040 the previous week)

Recent hospitalizations, three-day average, Tulsa region: 80 (up from 77 the previous week)

Total cases: 1,237,781 (up from 1,232,202 the previous week)

CDC/NCHS provisional deaths: 17,349 (up from 17,316 the previous week)