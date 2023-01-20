COVID-19: Data continue to show declining infection numbers

COVID-19 infection data continues to trend downward in Oklahoma, according to the State Health Department.

New weekly cases and the resulting new seven-day average are down, as are total active cases and hospitalization rates. Deaths in the state increase by 79 for the week ending Jan. 7.

Meanwhile, all but 12 counties in the state — and only one in the eastern half — are rated orange, or high, for community transmission levels, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This means that the virus is spreading easily.

But the CDC’s community levels map, which expresses the ability of hospitals to care for additional COVID patients, has improved to nearly all greens and yellows, or low and medium.

State of Oklahoma

For the week ending Jan. 14:

New weekly cases: 3,673 (down from 4,047 the previous week)

New cases, seven-day average: 525 (down from 578 the previous week)

Active cases: 7,977 (down from 9,629 the previous week)

Recent hospitalizations, three-day average, Tulsa region: 88 (down from 104 the previous week)

Total cases: 1,265,785 (up from 1,261,310 the previous week)

CDC/NCHS provisional deaths: 17,581 (up from 17,502 the previous week)