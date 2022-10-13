COVID-19: Current case counts remain low even as transmissibility is high in Tulsa County

All of the primary COVID-19 infection indicators declined in Oklahoma for the week ending Oct. 8. Thirty-four additional deaths were reported statewide. Although community levels are low, the CDC reports that community transmission remains high in Tulsa County.

State of Oklahoma:

For the week ending Oct. 8, reported Oct. 13:

New cases, seven-day average: 308 (down from 354 the previous week)

New weekly cases: 2,156 (down from 2,480 the previous week)

Active cases: 4,665 (down from 5,746 the previous week)

Total cases: 1,202,398 (up from 1,199,689 the previous week)

Recent hospitalizations, three-day average, Tulsa region: 49 (down from 59 the previous week)

CDC/NCHS provisional deaths: 16,999 (up from 16,965 the previous week)

Sources: Tulsa Health Department, Oklahoma State Department of Health, federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention