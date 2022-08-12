COVID-19: CDC loosens guidelines; in Oklahoma, three weekly case indicators decline

NEW YORK (AP) — The nation’s top public health agency relaxed its COVID-19 guidelines Thursday, dropping the recommendation that Americans quarantine themselves if they come into close contact with an infected person.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also said people no longer need to stay at least 6 feet away from others.

The changes, which come more than 2 1/2 years after the start of the pandemic, are driven by a recognition that an estimated 95% of Americans 16 and older have acquired some level of immunity, either from being vaccinated or infected, agency officials said.

Masks continue to be recommended only in areas where community transmission is deemed high or if a person is considered at high risk of severe illness. Tulsa County’s transmission risk is currently considered moderate.

The agency continues to say that people who test positive should isolate from others for at least five days, regardless of whether they were vaccinated.

CDC officials advise that people can end isolation if they are fever-free for 24 hours without the use of medication and they are without symptoms or the symptoms are improving.

State of Oklahoma:

For the week ending Aug. 6, reported Aug. 11:

New cases, seven-day average: 1,338 (down from 1,372 the previous week)

New weekly cases: 9,364 (down from 9,602 the previous week)

Active cases: 19,703 (down from 20,663 the previous week)

Total cases: 1,140,485 (up from 1,128,298 the previous week)

CDC/NCHS provisional deaths: 16,372 (up from 16,336 the previous week)