COVID-19: CDC data shows transmission rates rising across state

COVID-19 numbers in Oklahoma continue to fluctuate, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health show.

New weekly cases and the resulting new seven-day average are down for the week ending Dec. 24, although hospitalization rates are on the rise.

Meanwhile, all 77 counties in Oklahoma are reporting high or substantial community transmission levels, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Sixty-five counties are reporting high transmission levels, and 12 are in the substantial, or second-highest, category.

No counties are in the yellow or blue designations, which would be indicative of only moderate or low transmission.

Both Tulsa and Osage counties are in the high range for community transmission, which is how the CDC expresses the degree of COVID-19 spread within a county.

The CDC’s community levels map, which expresses the ability of hospitals to care for additional COVID patients at a given time, continues to shift from green, or good, to yellow and orange.

Thirty Oklahoma counties, including Tulsa County, are yellow, which is considered medium, and 15 more, including Osage County, are in the high range, meaning people with COVID-19 could have trouble finding a hospital bed should they need one.

Less than half of the state — 32 counties — is in the green, or good, range, the map indicates.

State of Oklahoma

For the week ending Dec. 24, reported Dec. 29:

New weekly cases: 4,259 (down from 4,821 the previous week)

New cases, seven-day average: 608 (down from 689 the previous week)

Active cases: 9,395 (down from 9,498 the previous week)

Recent hospitalizations, three-day average, Tulsa region: 88 (up from 69 the previous week)

Total cases: 1,250,013 (up from 1,244,121 the previous week)

CDC/NCHS provisional deaths: 17,412 (up from 17,383 the previous week)