New weekly COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma and the resulting seven-day average were down for the week ending Feb. 11, as were total active cases, although hospitalization rates were up slightly.

Nearly 90% of the state’s 77 counties are reporting high or substantial community transmission levels, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with the vast majority reporting high transmission.

Both Tulsa and Osage counties are in the high range for community transmission, which is how the CDC expresses the degree of COVID-19 spread.

The CDC’s community levels map, which expresses the ability of hospitals to care for additional COVID patients at a given time, is about three-fourths green, or good. Both Tulsa and Osage counties are represented in the good range.

Only four counties, all along the state’s western edge, are in the orange range, meaning people in those locations with COVID-19 could have trouble finding a hospital bed should they need one.

Deaths in the state increased by 60 for the week.

State of Oklahoma

For the week ending Feb. 11:

New weekly cases: 2,500 (down from 2,600 the previous week)

New cases, seven-day average: 357 (down from 371 the previous week)

Active cases: 5,251 (down from 6,354 the previous week)

Recent hospitalizations, three-day average, Tulsa region: 68 (up from 55 the previous week)

Total cases: 1,281,551 (up from 1,278,295 the previous week)

CDC/NCHS provisional deaths: 17,827 (up from 17,767 the previous week)