 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

COVID-19 cases continue slow climb in Oklahoma

  • 0

State of Oklahoma:

For week ending June 11, reported June 16

New cases, seven-day average: 544 (up from 437 the previous week)

New cases, week ending June 11:

3,810 (up from 3,056 the previous week)

Active cases: 7,438 (up from 5,738 the previous week)

Total cases: 1,059,864 (up from 1,054,953 the previous week)

CDC/NCHS provisional deaths: 16,145 *

*As of 6/3/2022

Source: Oklahoma State Department of Health

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert