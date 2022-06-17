COVID-19 cases continue slow climb in Oklahoma

State of Oklahoma:
For week ending June 11, reported June 16
New cases, seven-day average: 544 (up from 437 the previous week)
New cases, week ending June 11:
3,810 (up from 3,056 the previous week)
Active cases: 7,438 (up from 5,738 the previous week)
Total cases: 1,059,864 (up from 1,054,953 the previous week)
CDC/NCHS provisional deaths: 16,145 *
*As of 6/3/2022
Source: Oklahoma State Department of Health
