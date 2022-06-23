COVID-19 cases continue climbing, and pace is quickening

State of Oklahoma:
For week ending June 18, reported June 23
New cases, seven-day average: 716 (up from 544 the previous week)
New cases, week ending June 18:
5,009 (up from 3,810 the previous week)
Active cases: 9,265 (up from 7,438 the previous week)
Total cases: 1,065,714 (up from 1,059,864 the previous week)
CDC/NCHS provisional deaths: 16,145*
*Has not changed since report for week ending 6/4/2022.
Source: Oklahoma State Department of Health
