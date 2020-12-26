COVID-19 becomes Tulsa County's fourth-leading cause of death as public health officials urge safe holiday gatherings

In only 10 months, COVID-19 became the fourth-leading cause of death for Tulsa County residents on Tuesday when the death toll was overlaid on the list of 2018’s top mortality causes, according to the Tulsa Health Department.
The department used 2018 for its novel coronavirus comparison because 2018 is the most recent year for which county mortality data are finalized.
“This virus is very real,” wrote Bruce Dart, the Health Department’s executive director, in a statement. “It is imperative that we take an effective, fact-based approach to stopping this pandemic now.
“The three W’s — wearing a mask, watching your distance and washing your hands — continue to remain paramount to keep ourselves and those we care about safe and around for many more holidays to come.”
The top three causes of death in 2018 in order were heart disease, cancer, and all other causes. All other causes is a miscellaneous category used by the State Health Department for deaths not large enough to be their own category, such as homicides and secondary acquired infections, according to THD. COVID-19 would have ranked fourth in 2018, followed in order by accidental deaths, lung disease, stroke, Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes, suicide, and influenza and pneumonia.
The Tulsa Health Department noted that in November there were more than 10,000 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 among Tulsa County residents, more than in any other month. It took just less than six months to reach the first 10,000 cumulative cases and now less than a month to record 10,000 new cases.
“Upcoming holiday celebrations will need to continue to be different this year to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Dart said. “Avoid activities that are higher risk for spread. Consider fun alternatives that pose lower risk of spreading COVID-19. We know it’s important to continue with traditions. If you can, modify those to keep everyone in your family as safe as possible.”
The Healthier Oklahoma Coalition on Tuesday hosted a virtual news conference, offering the latest guidance on various COVID-19 topics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Dr. George Monks, president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, said hospitals here have been able to expand capacity “just enough” so that they aren’t overwhelmed.
“We have 34 Oklahoma towns and cities now that have some sort of a mask regulation,” Monks said. “I want to thank those mayors, city councilors and the tribal leadership — they’re really leading us through this crisis, and I appreciate those measures.”
The CDC recommends postponing holiday travel and staying at home as the best way to protect yourself and others this year.
Monks said anyone who still intends to travel should get a COVID-19 test one to three days before leaving, as well as another test three to five days after returning home.
“We want you to quarantine as much as possible before you do that traveling,” Monks said. “We know the holidays are right upon us, but as much as possible that can be helpful.”
He pointed to the CDC’s online COVID-19 Travel Planner as a tool to use before going anywhere.
One can type in a city, ZIP code or address to learn more about COVID-19 travel restrictions, guidance and resources at the destination city, according to the website.
The Tulsa Health Department’s COVID-19 phone bank, testing and vaccination sites will be closed Thursday and Friday in observance of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, along with Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day.
Results notifications and contact tracing will continue for confirmed cases.
The Health Department will operate its drive-through vaccination site and testing by appointments only from Dec. 28-31.
Oklahoma municipalities with mask requirements
The Oklahoma State Medical Association complies an informal list of cities and towns with ordinances requiring face masks:
Altus, Anadarko, Ardmore, Bartlesville, Choctaw, Claremore, Clinton, Edmond, Enid, Fort Sill, Glenpool, Grove, Jenks, Lawton, McAlester, Medicine Park, Midwest City, Muskogee, Norman, Oklahoma City, Sand Springs, Sapulpa, Seminole, Shawnee, Stillwater, Tahlequah, The Village, Tulsa, Vinita, Warr Acres.
Proclamation: Yukon
Resolution: Duncan
Ordinance passed but not renewed: Ada, Spencer
Risk of COVID-19 spread
Lowest risk: Activities, events and gatherings that are virtual only.
More risk: Smaller outdoor and in-person gatherings in which individuals from different households remain spaced at least 6 feet apart, wear masks, don't share objects and come from same local area.
Higher risk: Medium-size in-person gatherings that are adapted to allow individuals to remain at least 6 feet apart and with attendees coming from outside the local area.
Highest risk: Large in-person gatherings where it's difficult for individuals to stay at least 6 feet apart and attendees travel from outside the local area.
Source: Tulsa Health Department
