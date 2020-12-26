COVID-19 becomes Tulsa County's fourth-leading cause of death as public health officials urge safe holiday gatherings

In only 10 months, COVID-19 became the fourth-leading cause of death for Tulsa County residents on Tuesday when the death toll was overlaid on the list of 2018’s top mortality causes, according to the Tulsa Health Department.

The department used 2018 for its novel coronavirus comparison because 2018 is the most recent year for which county mortality data are finalized.

“This virus is very real,” wrote Bruce Dart, the Health Department’s executive director, in a statement. “It is imperative that we take an effective, fact-based approach to stopping this pandemic now.

“The three W’s — wearing a mask, watching your distance and washing your hands — continue to remain paramount to keep ourselves and those we care about safe and around for many more holidays to come.”

The top three causes of death in 2018 in order were heart disease, cancer, and all other causes. All other causes is a miscellaneous category used by the State Health Department for deaths not large enough to be their own category, such as homicides and secondary acquired infections, according to THD. COVID-19 would have ranked fourth in 2018, followed in order by accidental deaths, lung disease, stroke, Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes, suicide, and influenza and pneumonia.