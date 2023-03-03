All infection indicators for COVID-19 in Oklahoma were down for the week ending Feb. 25, the fourth consecutive week for all indicators to decline.

However, about 83% of the state’s 77 counties are reporting high or substantial community transmission levels, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s an increase from the previous week’s 60%.

Both Tulsa and Osage counties are in the high range for community transmission, which is how the CDC expresses the degree of COVID-19 spread.

The CDC’s community levels map, which expresses the ability of hospitals to care for additional COVID patients at a given time, is nearly all green, or good, including both Tulsa and Osage counties.

Only one county — Harmon County in far southwestern Oklahoma — is in the orange range, meaning residents with COVID-19 could have trouble finding a hospital bed there should they need one. Only 11 counties around the state are in the yellow, or medium risk, category.

Deaths in the state increased by 53 for the week.

State of Oklahoma

For the week ending Feb. 25:

New weekly cases: 2,064 (down from 2,229 the previous week)

New cases, seven-day average: 295 (down from 318 the previous week)

Active cases: 4,429 (down from 4,784 the previous week)

Recent hospitalizations, three-day average, Tulsa region: 65 (same as the previous week)

Total cases: 1,287,378 (up from 1,284,450 the previous week)

CDC/NCHS provisional deaths: 17,940 (up from 17,887 the previous week)