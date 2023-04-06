All four COVID-19 infection indicators measured by the state Health Department fell across the board throughout Oklahoma for the week ending April 1, data indicate.

The number of COVID-related deaths in the state increased by 31 for the week, but even that figure is the lowest it has been since late December.

Both Tulsa and Osage counties — along with more than half of the state — are in the high range for community transmission, which is how the CDC expresses the degree of COVID-19 spread.

Regarding community levels, which is how the CDC expresses the ability of hospitals to care for additional COVID patients at a given time, only eight counties in the state are considered medium concern. The remaining 69 counties are in the good, or low concern, level.

State of Oklahoma

For the week ending April 1:

New weekly cases: 1,508 (down from 1,989 the previous week)

New cases, seven-day average: 215 (down from 284 the previous week)

Active cases: 3,535 (down from 3,943 the previous week)

Recent hospitalizations, three-day average, Tulsa region: 37 (down from 48 the previous week)

Total cases: 1,300,317 (up from 1,298,509 the previous week)

CDC/NCHS provisional deaths: 18,139 (up from 18,108 the previous week)