All infection indicators for COVID-19 in Oklahoma were down for the week ending Feb. 18.

Only about 60% of the state’s 77 counties are reporting high or substantial community transmission levels, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's down from 90% the previous week.

Both Tulsa and Osage counties are in the high range for community transmission, which is how the CDC expresses the degree of COVID-19 spread.

The CDC’s community levels map, which expresses the ability of hospitals to care for additional COVID patients at a given time, is about 70% green, or good, including both Tulsa and Osage counties.

Only four counties, all in far southwestern Oklahoma, are in the orange range, meaning people in those locations with COVID-19 could have trouble finding a hospital bed should they need one.

Deaths in the state increased by 60 for the week.

State of Oklahoma

For the week ending Feb. 18:

New weekly cases: 2,229 (down from 2,500 the previous week)

New cases, seven-day average: 318 (down from 357 the previous week)

Active cases: 4,784 (down from 5,251 the previous week)

Recent hospitalizations, three-day average, Tulsa region: 65 (down from 68 the previous week)

Total cases: 1,284,450 (up from 1,281,551 the previous week)

CDC/NCHS provisional deaths: 17,887 (up from 17,827 the previous week)