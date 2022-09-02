 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COVID-19: After a month of decline, nearly all stats rising again

For the first time in more than a month, nearly all weekly COVID-19 indicators rose for the week ending Aug. 27 — the rolling seven-day average of new cases, the total new cases for the week and the total active cases for the week.

State of Oklahoma:

For the week ending Aug. 27, reported Sept. 1:

New cases, seven-day average: 1,310 (up from 1,140 the previous week)

New weekly cases: 9,169 (up from 7,981 the previous week)

Active cases: 17,492 (up from 16,238 the previous week)

Total cases: 1,170,185 (up from 1,159,474 the previous week)

Recent hospitalizations, three-day average, Tulsa region: 99 (down from 109 the previous week)

CDC/NCHS provisional deaths: 16,720 (up from 16,644 the previous week)

Sources: Tulsa Health Department, Oklahoma State Department of Health, federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

