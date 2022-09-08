COVID-19: Active cases climb again, but new cases decline

Although the total active cases for the week ending Sept. 3 were up over the previous week, new cases for the week and the weekly new case average were both down, as was a key hospitalization indicator.

State of Oklahoma:

For the week ending Sept. 3, reported Sept. 8:

New cases, seven-day average: 1,183 (down from 1,310 the previous week)

New weekly cases: 8,278 (down from 9,169 the previous week)

Active cases: 18,683 (up from 17,492 the previous week)

Total cases: 1,179,931 (up from 1,170,185 the previous week)

Recent hospitalizations, three-day average, Tulsa region: 81 (down from 99 the previous week)

CDC/NCHS provisional deaths: 16,720 (up from 16,720 the previous week)

Sources: Tulsa Health Department, Oklahoma State Department of Health, federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention