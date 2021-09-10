Couple offering free martial arts classes at Case Center, but not just for kicks

“I’m originally from California, and I saw a woman at a street fair who was heavy like me, and she was older, and she was doing stuff that was amazing,” she said. “And I thought, ‘If she can do it, I can do it.’”

The self-confidence and assertiveness they’ve learned from Kempo has helped both women in their “day jobs,” as well.

Joy Johnson works as a nurse in a nursing home, and Tammey Johnson works for Springs Inc. helping people with developmental disabilities in their homes.

Joy Johnson said she hopes that offering free classes will create some interest in the practice and will help her get some teaching experience under her belt.

“As a new instructor, it wouldn’t be fair to charge until I had some experience,” she said. “But there is a need and there is a want out there.”

Tammey Johnson said they would offer free classes at least through the end of the year to build up the school and then reevaluate.

“We don’t have to pay the community center as long as we keep it free,” she said, adding that “lots of people have struggled, what with COVID or other things. We want to offer something that can help.”