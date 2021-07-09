Couple asking for 'prayers from everybody' after motorcycle crash

A couple with area ties are asking for “prayers from everybody — anybody” — after a motorcycle crash near Westport early on the Fourth of July left them with devastating injuries.
Mariah Meschkat, 22, was a passenger on the 2014 Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by her fiancé, Allan Simpson, 26.
They had been celebrating Independence Day with relatives and friends and were riding back to where they were camping near Cleveland.
As they exited westbound U.S. 412 north onto U.S. 64 about a mile and a half west of Westport, Simpson lost control of the motorcycle on the exit ramp, Meschkat said.
“I think he just lost control, and we didn’t make the exit,” she said. “We hit the grass.
“All I remember is the headlights going crazy.”
Meschkat said she blacked out and that when she came to, “the bike was on top of me, and I was sliding on my back.”
She blacked out again, and this time when she came to, she was able to pull herself up, but she couldn’t find Simpson anywhere.
After a few minutes, she found him about 150 feet away from the motorcycle, lying on the ground with his head in a puddle of blood.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol accident report says the motorcycle ran off the left side of the roadway, then came back onto the road before rolling an undetermined number of times, ejecting both Simpson and Meschkat.
The report states that the cause of the crash was unsafe speed on a curve and notes that helmets were not in use, which Meschkat confirmed.
Meschkat suffered a broken elbow and a few gashes to her head, as well as “horrible road rash — like third-degree burns.” She was kept in the hospital overnight and discharged the following morning.
But Simpson suffered a skull fracture and remains in the Intensive Care Unit on a ventilator after undergoing brain surgery.
“He’s very, very sedated,” Meschkat said Friday. “They’re having a hard time keeping him stable. His blood pressure was extremely high, and the pressure in the brain has also been extremely high.”
The couple, who are engaged, have a 2-year-old daughter, Jentri.
“She’s been asking for Daddy,” Meschkat said.
Meschkat, who grew up in Sand Springs and graduated from Mannford High School in 2017, works at Luxor Hair Studio in Sand Springs. She said Simpson, who is a mechanic, went to school in Sperry but grew up in Sand Springs, Sperry and the west side of Tulsa.
The couple currently live in Broken Arrow in a house Simpson inherited when his father died.
Meschkat said she just learned that Simpson’s insurance will cover only 20 days in the hospital.
“So that has me pretty worried at the moment,” she said.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with the family’s medical expenses. As of Friday afternoon, donations totaled $2,245.
But while the financial help is desperately needed and appreciated, Meschkat said her biggest need is prayers and support.
“We need all we can get right now,” she said.
Contributions to the GoFundMe account can be made at bit.ly/SimpsonMedicalHelp.