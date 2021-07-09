Couple asking for 'prayers from everybody' after motorcycle crash

A couple with area ties are asking for “prayers from everybody — anybody” — after a motorcycle crash near Westport early on the Fourth of July left them with devastating injuries.

Mariah Meschkat, 22, was a passenger on the 2014 Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by her fiancé, Allan Simpson, 26.

They had been celebrating Independence Day with relatives and friends and were riding back to where they were camping near Cleveland.

As they exited westbound U.S. 412 north onto U.S. 64 about a mile and a half west of Westport, Simpson lost control of the motorcycle on the exit ramp, Meschkat said.

“I think he just lost control, and we didn’t make the exit,” she said. “We hit the grass.

“All I remember is the headlights going crazy.”

Meschkat said she blacked out and that when she came to, “the bike was on top of me, and I was sliding on my back.”

She blacked out again, and this time when she came to, she was able to pull herself up, but she couldn’t find Simpson anywhere.

After a few minutes, she found him about 150 feet away from the motorcycle, lying on the ground with his head in a puddle of blood.