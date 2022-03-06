 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
County Treasurer wins annual Rotary Club Chili Cookoff

030922-ssl-chili-p1

Tulsa County was well-represented in the cookoff by Clerk Michael Willis (from left), Treasurer John Fothergill and District 2 Commissioner Karen Keith, but Fothergill came out on top, taking home the first-place trophy.

 Sharon Bishop-Baldwin, Sand Springs Leader

Tulsa County Treasurer John Fothergill walked away with top honors at the 29th Annual Ed Dubie Rotary Club Chili Cookoff, held Feb. 25 at the Case Community Center.

The Rotary Club of Sand Springs recognized the winners and presented trophies at its weekly meeting Friday.

Second place went to Brandon Grell of Green Country Federal Credit Union, and third place went to Ray Tucker, who also picked up the People’s Choice Award.

In the Emergency Services category, the Sand Springs Fire Department bested the Police Department.

This year’s event was able to escape COVID cancellation and even dodged some wintry weather earlier in the week, and organizers said about 350 people turned out for the food and fun.

Event Chairman Ed Dubie said attendance was off just a little, likely due to the weather, but he was still pleased with the turnout.

Over the past 28 years, the chili cookoff has raised more than $150,000, with all proceeds going toward Rotary Club projects in the Sand Springs community, he said.

This year’s corporate sponsors were Cecil & Sons Discount Tires, Green Country Credit Union, Clay and Debra Langley, BancFirst, American Heritage Bank, the Osage Nation Foundation, Rib Crib, Grell Farms (Brandon Grell), Oklahoma Chiller and Bright Light Electric.

news@sandspringsleader.com

