Country 'is in an identity crisis,' state AG tells Rotary Club of Sand Springs

O’Connor said a God-based country isn’t one in which “everybody is forced to believe the same thing. It means we acknowledge that there’s a God who has values and endows us or imbues us with those values that are not granted to us by the government, They are granted to us by God.”

The third big issue, he said, is whether the country will have “a free enterprise system, a capitalism-based system, versus socialism.”

“Nowhere has communism-slash-socialism proven to be workable,” he said. “There’s no such thing as an effective, successful, ideal communism or socialism.”

O’Connor said the country needs to figure out where it stands on these issues but that “from my standpoint, we need to stand very vigorously in favor of our individual rights and liberties, in favor of a God-based country, … (and) we need to keep our system free enterprise and not slide toward more government support.”

“And you all know there is a growing number of people who are on some type of a support chain,” he said. “And I think that’s unfortunate, and they probably do, too.”