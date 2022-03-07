Council OKs project list for Sand Springs bond proposal

The City Council has approved the final project list and dollar amounts for a nearly $16 million general-obligation bond package to put before voters in June.

The four-proposition package that councilors approved at their Feb. 28 meeting focuses on street improvements, modernized storm sirens, a new animal welfare shelter and dog park, an array of park improvements and a host of community development projects.

The proposal’s grand total is $15,725,000.

The City Council will consider a resolution at its March 28 meeting calling for a June 28 election, according to Parks and Recreation Department Director Jeff Edwards.

Along with City Planner Brad Bates, Edwards has been overseeing a committee made up of city personnel and community leaders since last fall to help determine what the proposal would look like.

Between now and the March council meeting, city staff members will be working with bond counsel John Weidman and City Attorney David Weatherford to establish the language and proposition descriptions that councilors will consider.

Proposition 1, for $3,915,000, would fund a host of street overlay and maintenance projects throughout the community.

“We do have money in place for overlays, but it just frankly isn’t enough to really cover what the needs of the community are,” Bates told councilors, adding that it’s hoped that such a large influx of cash would make a significant difference.

Proposition 2, colloquially referred to as the public safety package, would total $3,775,000.

That would allocate $825,000 to upgrade and modernize storm sirens citywide, including adding as many as half a dozen additional sirens.

The biggest chunk of Proposition 2 — $3,090,000 — would fund the design and construction of a new Animal Welfare facility on Wekiwa Road just west of 129th West Avenue.

The city already owns the land, which would allow more of the funding to be put into the new facility rather than paying for property acquisition.

Bates told councilors that as Sand Springs Animal Welfare’s mission has evolved, the current shelter no longer meets its needs.

“The way our shelter currently is run is more of a caring environment,” he said, with more emphasis on homing or rehoming pets brought to the shelter and less focus on euthanasia after a short holding period.

“We don’t do much of that,” he said. “We’re basically, by all premises, a no-kill shelter today, and we’d like to continue that and be able to grow that.

“And so we do hold animals much longer and care for them, and so we need a bigger facility that is adequate with the kind of programming we’d like to do,” Bates said.

In 2021, Sand Springs Animal Welfare took in more than 1,150 animals, about half dogs and half cats, according to city data.

More than 90% left the shelter alive, including through adoption, being reclaimed by their owners, or being transferred to other animal welfare organizations focused on finding them new homes.

Proposition 3 encompasses roughly a dozen individual projects under the auspices of parks and recreation.

“Parks and recreation-related projects have been widely successful over the past several years,” Edwards said. “Following the COVID-19 pandemic, outdoor recreation increased in all park environments.

“This GO bond effort will replace some of the older recreational amenities in the community to meet the growing needs of outdoor recreational opportunities communitywide.”

The largest project dollar-wise is a “near complete rehabilitation” of Page Park, between 10th and 11th streets along Roosevelt Avenue, at $1.2 million, although the bond proposition is seeking only half that amount.

The other half is expected to come through a Land and Water Conservation Fund grant, which the property has received in the past, Edwards said.

Proposed features would include new playgrounds with slides, swings and climbing features; outdoor fitness equipment; a splash pad; restrooms and a shelter; expanded parking and site lighting.

Edwards said the Page Park rehabilitation is the most exciting part of the bond package for him.

“When we improved Pratt Civitan Park, the features we added provided for a destination park with immediate increased usage,” he said.

“If these features are approved for funding, Page Park will become a true destination park with quality amenities for citizens of all ages on the north side of the community.”

Other features of Proposition 3 are:

• Lighting improvements for the Case Community Park softball fields and field surface improvements for the Case softball, soccer and baseball fields, for $1,035,000.

• Three portable restroom trailers for use across Case Park as well as for special events elsewhere in the community, for $245,000.

• Neighborhood trail improvements for $540,000, including Saddlerock Trail, Oklahoma 97 and 34th Street, which adjoins the Highway 97 Trail; Angus Park Trail; Concord Trail, adjoining Boyd Trail; and the Sand Springs Lake Trail, which adjoins the KATY Trail and the upcoming 81st West Avenue Trail project.

• Expansion of the city’s park maintenance facility, for $205,000.

The current facility, built in 2008, is too small to accommodate current staffing and equipment, leaving all city passenger vehicles and larger pieces of equipment exposed to the elements, Edwards said.

• Construction of a roughly 1-acre dog park adjacent to the new animal welfare facility, for $410,000.

• Interior renovations and repairs at the Sand Springs Cultural and Historical Museum, for $205,000.

• Parking lot improvements at the Canyons at Blackjack Ridge golf course, for $515,000.

Proposition 4, totaling $3,710,000, would fund or help fund three major community development projects.

The first project, for $1,135,000, would fund paved parking lots for the Case Community Park’s BMX park, softball fields and Great Lawn as well as paving of the road between the softball fields and the BMX park.

The second project, for $1,545,000, would fund a downtown streetscape plan to match Main Street work that’s in progress now.

The last segment is the design and construction of a community gathering area and plaza on the northwest corner of Broadway and Main streets adjacent to the Charles Page Triangle Park downtown.

This project — which would total roughly $4 million but for which the city is requesting only $1,030,000, which would be its share — would be in collaboration with Sand Springs Public Schools, which would fund the remainder.

City officials are optimistic about the bond package’s fate, both with the council and with voters.

City Manager Mike Carter said previously that past city bond proposals have passed with more than 80% support “because I think we do take the time to get public input.”

Edwards is likewise pleased with how the package came together.

“I think the committee did a great job of evaluating citywide efforts that will enhance Sand Springs’ overall image and services,” he said Friday.

“With a well-thought-out plan like what has been put into motion, I don’t see how it couldn’t be successful with the successes the community has shown us in the past.”

