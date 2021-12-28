Council OKs funding, plan for Keystone Ancient Forest parking lot

The City Council earlier this month unanimously approved a two-part proposal for the design and funding of a paved parking lot at the Keystone Ancient Forest.
The plan calls for a roughly 56-space parking lot, including four handicapped-accessible spaces, in front of the Irv and Sharna Frank Visitor Center.
Jeff Edwards, director of the city Parks and Recreation Department, which oversees the Keystone Ancient Forest, presented the proposal to city councilors at their Dec. 13 regular meeting.
He said $28,000 of the total budget of $121,975 will come from 2018 general-obligation bond funding that was left over from the building of the visitor center earlier this year.
The remaining $93,975 is money from the same bond package that previously had been set aside for a forest observation tower, a project that currently is on hold.
“We need a parking lot before we need a tower,” Edwards told the council.
Attendance at the 1,400-acre nature preserve has been soaring for months, thanks to a number of things, including the new 3.5-mile Falls Trail, which debuted at the beginning of April; the opening of the million-dollar visitor center a week later; and a COVID-19 pandemic that has spurred enormous interest in healthy, safe outdoor activities.
The surge in visitor numbers led the city to hire the preserve’s first full-time employee a year ago this month and has prompted the expansion of public hiking hours — twice — this past year.
But all those visitors primarily have been parking on a gravel lot. That won’t be true for long, thanks to the City Council’s action.
The design for the parking lot was created in-house by Parks Department personnel, Edwards said.
He said he and Parks Operations Manager Joe Medlin measured the lot last week; the materials have been ordered; and a contractor is expected to be on site this week to get work moving along.
Edwards told the council that 56 parking spaces should accommodate typical visitor traffic to the preserve.
On holidays or during special events, when attendance usually surges even more, unpaved overflow parking will continue to be available, he said.
The cross-timbers forest preserve is teeming with 500-year-old cedar trees and 300-year-old post oak trees, offers great views of Keystone Lake and boasts more than 12 miles of hiking trails, including one trail that is paved and accessible to people with disabilities.
It is home to deer, mountain lions, bobcats, a host of other mammals, American eagles, migratory birds and more than 80 species of butterflies.
“The Keystone Ancient Forest is well on its way to evolving into a world-class hiking destination,” Edwards said in April.