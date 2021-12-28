Council OKs funding, plan for Keystone Ancient Forest parking lot

The surge in visitor numbers led the city to hire the preserve’s first full-time employee a year ago this month and has prompted the expansion of public hiking hours — twice — this past year.

But all those visitors primarily have been parking on a gravel lot. That won’t be true for long, thanks to the City Council’s action.

The design for the parking lot was created in-house by Parks Department personnel, Edwards said.

He said he and Parks Operations Manager Joe Medlin measured the lot last week; the materials have been ordered; and a contractor is expected to be on site this week to get work moving along.

Edwards told the council that 56 parking spaces should accommodate typical visitor traffic to the preserve.

On holidays or during special events, when attendance usually surges even more, unpaved overflow parking will continue to be available, he said.

The cross-timbers forest preserve is teeming with 500-year-old cedar trees and 300-year-old post oak trees, offers great views of Keystone Lake and boasts more than 12 miles of hiking trails, including one trail that is paved and accessible to people with disabilities.