The City Council last week unanimously signed off on a new ordinance that city leaders say they hope never to use.

The municipal ordinance is aimed at keeping public discourse civil, particularly at public meetings such as those held by the council, its advisory committees or even the local school board.

The measure is in response to a spate of well-documented incidents both in the Tulsa area and across the country in recent years in which aggrieved coalitions have disrupted public meetings and essentially ground the business of governance to a halt.

The local ordinance is fashioned after a state law with a similar aim that was enacted in 2021. That law, Senate Bill 403, expanded existing law that already made it illegal for anyone to willfully disturb, interfere or disrupt state business to also include local government meetings held by school boards and county and municipal governments.

Violations of the state law can result in misdemeanor convictions with penalties of as much as a year in jail and/or a fine of as much as $1,000.

Local officials are hopeful that nothing so egregious ever happens in Sand Springs, but if it were to, they wanted additional tools to bring the situation under control.

“The main reason for having a local ordinance would be to allow us to have local enforcement,” City Attorney David Weatherford said last week.

“If it’s just under state law, you have to go to the district attorney and ask for a charge. Many times it would not rise to the level of being high on their radar,” he said.

“So it really seemed like something we should take care of locally because of the nature of the crime.”

Weatherford said violation of a municipal ordinance can be handled by the Police Department and processed in Municipal Court, although it could still be dealt with under the state law if the offense were greater.

“We’ve been really fortunate that we haven’t had these types of issues, but seeing what’s going on elsewhere, we should be prepared in case we do,” he said.

Weatherford said the impetus for taking action “was really what we saw in Tulsa at the planning meeting.”

The Tulsa Planning Office held an open house in December regarding that city’s proposed comprehensive plan update, commonly referred to as PlaniTulsa. The gathering was derailed after a group of attendees began shouting down presenters and claiming that the plan was part of a global conspiracy tied to communism and the United Nations, according to Tulsa city officials who attended the meeting.

Although law enforcement personnel routinely attend some public meetings in Sand Springs, the new ordinance is a way to give volunteer members of the city’s numerous boards and committees “a little more assurance” that the city has acted proactively should a problem arise, Weatherford said.

“We don’t have these problems because our council sets a good example,” with councilors acting professionally and civilly, he said. “All of that helps set a standard that, I hope, the public copies.”

City Manager Mike Carter agreed that the new ordinance not only gives authorities more options for managing disturbances but also is “a good reminder that we expect people to conduct themselves in a way that would not disrupt meetings.”

“People always have a constitutional right to voice their displeasure with government,” he said, “but we have seen across the nation where people have crossed the line, … where people have decided they’re not going to allow meetings to proceed.

“There’s a way to use your voice constitutionally, and that’s not it.”

Carter said violations of the municipal ordinance most likely would be met with a fine. Jail time is possible, but that would be unlikely, he said.

Would-be violators “would need to be worried about crossing a line that would lead us to take it to the district attorney (for state charges),” he said.

And where is that line?

“Let’s all be good and not find out,” Carter said.