Costumes and candy rule Boo at Case Park

Chilly and blustery conditions did not keep trick or treaters away the annual Boo at Case Park on Sunday afternoon.

Nearly 1,000 vehicles participated in the drive-thru event Case Community Park. Churches and businesses throughout Sand Springs handed out candy for two hours as the socially-distant event was well-attended.

One of the highlights was the highly-creative costume contest. Costume division winners included Payton Branson (teen category), Gunner Stockton (9-12 age), Camden Penner (7-8 age), Cannon Stockton (5-6 age), Lyncoln Baker (3-4 age), Eli Rupert (0-2 age) and Luna (pet division).

Along with passing out candy, vendors also helped the event raise donations for Sand Springs first responders.

