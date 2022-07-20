Cool off by making plans now for December's Sand Springs Christmas parade

The Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce has announced that “Christmas at the Movies” will be the theme for the 2022 Christmas Parade.

The 39th annual parade is slated for 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. Entry forms and more information will be available after Sept. 1.

Each entry is encouraged to adhere to the theme by celebrating a favorite Christmas movie.

The parade committee soon will be soliciting volunteers for the parade, as well as various other events throughout the holiday season.