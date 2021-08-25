Concerns about Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority oversight renewed with new director's appointment

The outgoing OMMA director, Kelly Williams, remains employed within the Health Department “providing her expertise and guidance,” according to a press release.

Echols and Fetgatter acknowledged the House and Senate have had disagreements over how best to oversee the state’s medical cannabis program.

Echols said he was “disappointed” a proposal to move the OMMA under the purview of the ABLE Commission failed during the past legislative session, though he was grateful for a subsequent OMMA arrangement with agencies like the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics to increase oversight.

The new OMMA arrangement with OBNDD in essence mandates compliance enforcement, Fetgatter said. The agreement allows for OBNDD to use a percentage of OMMA licensing fees to pay for the creation of a cannabis-specific enforcement unit.

Fetgatter said he’s personally offered to help find employees to take compliance enforcement jobs previously, but “I haven’t received a single call” despite OMMA existing for more than three years and overseeing thousands of business licensees.