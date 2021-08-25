Concerns about Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority oversight renewed with new director's appointment

As Gov. Kevin Stitt’s administration last week announced a new director for the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority, its fourth in three years, some lawmakers shared ongoing concerns about the state agency’s operations, organization and oversight.
House Majority Floor Leader Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City, along with Sen. Greg McCortney, R-Ada, led a bipartisan, bicameral medical marijuana legislative working group created after the passage of State Question 788 in 2018.
Echols said he supports the appointment of Adria Berry in the new role at the helm of OMMA but thinks “fundamental flaws” still exist within the agency’s structure.
“OMMA needs to be a standalone agency,” he said Thursday. “It does not need to be a small part of the Oklahoma Department of Health.”
Regarding the statutory authority for Berry’s appointment, a Health Department spokesperson said Thursday, “Commissioner (Lance) Frye, serving at the Governor’s pleasure ... made that employment decision.”
Rep. Scott Fetgatter, R-Okmulgee, was a key member of the working group and became a primary author of several bills related to enforcement of the 3-year-old industry.
News of Berry’s hiring came as a surprise, Fetgatter said, adding he is optimistic about Berry’s ability to lead the OMMA effectively despite her past statements in opposition to parts of SQ 788.
Berry was an executive working on behalf of the State Chamber of Oklahoma when she wrote several columns critical of SQ 788 before the public vote. She also wrote a Tulsa World Opinion piece that started: “State Question 788 is problematic for many reasons.” The initiative passed in June 2018.
“You’ve got to make sure when you have a program like this you don’t have someone absolutely against it — and you don’t have somebody who’s an advocate,” Fetgatter said. “You have to have someone from a middle-ground perspective.”
In November 2018, Berry supported creating a list of qualifying medical conditions and, through the State Chamber, promoted controversial language about testing for patients who have “safety sensitive” jobs; the latter eventually became law.
But, using himself as an example of how views can change over time, Fetgatter said: “I was opposed to 788. I was opposed to legalization. But it was our responsibility to legislate it.
“So I learned about it to try to fill my role as a representative. And now I ... weigh those sides out for everything I work on.”
Fetgatter, saying he has worked well with Berry in the past, cautioned against attempts at oversight of the cannabis industry that takes “the approach of hammering the industry with burdensome regulations,” even if well-intended to curb illegal activity.
“It’s anti-business, anti-Republican and it’s unfair,” Fetgatter said. “There are thousands of people who are trying to make a legitimate business out of this.
“It’s hypocritical of government to say ‘We’re pro-business, but we don’t like your product, so we’re not pro-your-business.’”
A press release on Berry’s hiring quoted McCortney as saying rural Oklahoma has “significant problems” with “illegal grows and foreigners purchasing large amounts of land to establish these grows.”
“I’m thrilled to be working with Adria to tackle these problems head-on,” his statement said.
Echols said it’s not a matter of legislation, but oversight.
“We already have laws to deal with the explosion of illegal grows in the state of Oklahoma,” he said. “The problem is those laws are not being enforced. I think Adria, combined with fixing the structural problems at OMMA, will go a long way in enforcing the laws we have in place.”
Berry previously worked in Stitt’s administration as counselor to the Secretary of State and most recently worked with the Petroleum Alliance of Oklahoma.
“She’s definitely been involved in cannabis since the passage of 788, so she should have a good grasp of the issues,” Fetgatter said.
The outgoing OMMA director, Kelly Williams, remains employed within the Health Department “providing her expertise and guidance,” according to a press release.
Echols and Fetgatter acknowledged the House and Senate have had disagreements over how best to oversee the state’s medical cannabis program.
Echols said he was “disappointed” a proposal to move the OMMA under the purview of the ABLE Commission failed during the past legislative session, though he was grateful for a subsequent OMMA arrangement with agencies like the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics to increase oversight.
The new OMMA arrangement with OBNDD in essence mandates compliance enforcement, Fetgatter said. The agreement allows for OBNDD to use a percentage of OMMA licensing fees to pay for the creation of a cannabis-specific enforcement unit.
Fetgatter said he’s personally offered to help find employees to take compliance enforcement jobs previously, but “I haven’t received a single call” despite OMMA existing for more than three years and overseeing thousands of business licensees.
“Because of the lack of enforcement from OMMA, we have a massive problem on our hands that I’ve been complaining about for years,” Fetgatter said. “My hope is that Adria will want to have good conversations, and real conversations, at the direction of the governor with what the industry needs and what patients need and what’s best for our state. I hope that’s the conversations we have and that Adria is capable of having those conversations and doing the job.”
