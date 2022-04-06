Community response to flood buyout program 'heartening'

Fifty years or so ago, some real estate developer looked out on land just south of the Arkansas River on the western edge of Sand Springs and envisioned row upon row of bright, pretty houses waiting to be filled by happy families.

Today, Joe Kralicek, executive director of the Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency, looks out on that Town and Country neighborhood — full of residents who refer to the floods they’ve experienced over the decades in a kind of shorthand, citing years and the inches of water with which their homes were inundated — and envisions wide-open green space with a meandering river nearby.

“If we had known in the ’70s what we know today, this neighborhood should never have been built,” he said Wednesday night at a meeting at the Case Community Center to discuss a flood buyout plan.

“This is a prairie river,” Kralicek said. “By its nature, a prairie river wants to drift. It wants to move.

“It’s pure hubris that we think this river is going to stay within its banks in this one spot because we’ve told it to,” he said. “We need to give the river the ability to do what the river does. This should have been floodplain from the get-go.”

If Kralicek has anything to say about it, that’s exactly what’s going to happen next.

“If I had unlimited funds, I would go through and buy out this entire neighborhood and revert this back to green space,” Kralicek said.

The funds might not be unlimited, but Tulsa County officials announced last week that $14.7 million in Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery funding is being made available for the purpose of offering buyouts to residents whose homes were damaged by catastrophic flooding in May 2019.

The flooding along the Arkansas River submerged hundreds of homes and businesses from west of Sand Springs east toward downtown Tulsa, as well as elsewhere across the metropolitan area and state.

In and around Sand Springs, the Town and Country, Meadow Valley and Candlestick Beach neighborhoods were hard-hit.

All told, the flooding wreaked havoc across a dozen counties in four states, with more than a thousand homes inundated, including more than 300 in and around Sand Springs. Losses totaled $3 billion, officials have reported.

But the kicker is that it’s highly likely — almost certain — to happen again.

“As you all know, you could flood again,” Tulsa County District 2 Commissioner Karen Keith told the more than 100 people packed into a Case Center meeting room Wednesday night. “It could be 15 years from now; it could be 10; it could be this spring. We don’t know.

“But that is kind of the reality that you have to live with.”

Wednesday’s meeting was one step in a lengthy, arduous process of righting the ship, so to speak — of removing families and structures from harm’s way, getting those families into replacement housing outside of the flood zone and restoring the river to its natural floodplain.

Officials are holding public meetings — this was the first, and at least three more are scheduled at the moment — to gauge voluntary interest.

Starting in about June and lasting through much of the rest of this year, the process will involve determining the project’s scope, identifying applicants, acquiring cost estimates, prioritizing recipients if necessary and conducting environmental reviews of property, where appropriate.

Less certain is exactly when homeowners could expect to receive offers on their properties, but project officials said Wednesday night that they were optimistic that it would be within a year.

Officials said about 1,000 properties in Tulsa County have already been “preliminarily identified” for potential buyout.

But Lacie Jones, a project manager for Meshek & Associates, a firm that’s helping the county navigate the process, stressed repeatedly that the key word is voluntary.

Although the program is open to any Tulsa County resident who experienced damage in the 2019 flooding, no one will be forced to participate, she said.

“You can opt out at any time. But if you have an inkling of a thought that you might want to participate, see what the offer is,” she said.

At some point during the meeting, Keith asked for a show of hands of those who had at least some interest in the buyout process, and the vast majority of those in attendance raised their hands.

Karla Brown, who said she has lived in the Meadow Valley subdivision since the 1970s, was one on those.

“If they can get me out of there and relocate me without too much pain, it could be a good thing,” she said. “I’m going to put in my application and see what happens.”

Kralicek said he was “heartened by the community response and the willingness to consider the (buyout) option.”

He said he saw “a lot of interest in this, and that’s wonderful. That shows this is a community that’s vested in what happens to it.”

Not to mention residents who are tired of mucking out their homes after the latest great flood.

“They’re tired of this," Kralicek said. "Enough is enough with the flooding.”

