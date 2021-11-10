COMMUNITY BRIEFS

Nonprofits, parade entries sought for holiday eventsThe holidays are just around the corner, but that means holiday-event deadlines are creeping up fast.

As part of Christmas in Sand Springs, nonprofit organizations are being sought to take part in the Joy of Giving Festival from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.

Groups can set up booths at no charge at Charles Page Triangle Park in front of the Sand Springs Museum at Main and Broadway streets to accept donations or sign up volunteers.

A $50 gift card will go to the best-decorated booth.

The deadline for booth entry is 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19.

For more information or to sign up, contact Mary or Denise at the Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce at 918-245-3221, email info@sandspringschamber.org or stop by in person at 109 N. Garfield Ave.

Groups wanting to participate in the annual Festival of Lights Christmas Parade, scheduled for Dec. 3, should also contact the chamber.

New chamber director to be announcedThe Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce’s December Open Forum is set for noon Dec. 6 at Tulsa Tech Sand Springs, 924 E. Charles Page Blvd.