Column: Sports kept my brother and I together even as our lives changed

I’ve often thought John would have been a wizard in the newspaper business or whatever form of journalism he would have pursued. John had a natural ability for it, like he did for many other things.

But life happened, as it typically does, and John and I had different paths.

John started a family at a young age and I eventually moved from Kansas to Oklahoma in 2007. And as we got older, like with most siblings, the time we spent together became fewer and further in between.

I regret that being the case.

Yet one thing kept us in communication for at least part of the year. That one thing was fantasy football.

John and I played in the same league for more than 15 years. He loved every part of it. Even more than the competition and good-natured trash talking that transpired, John enjoyed the comradery. That’s how John was. He never met a stranger and was always one of the most kind-hearted people I’ve ever known.

He loved to talk with me about our two favorite football teams, OU and the Dallas Cowboys, and any other sport for that matter. But more importantly John also always asked about my wife and daughter.