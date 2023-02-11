Some bad ideas never seem to perish, despite decades of evidence showing they do not actually work. Regardless of researchers’ best efforts to put these ideas 6 feet under, these schemes — like zombies — scratch their way up through the muck to resurface as “new ideas.”

Teacher merit pay is one of the more persistent and seemingly indestructible zombie ideas related to education.

Merit pay for teachers has been tried again and again since the 1920s. Sometimes test scores and teaching performance go up; sometimes they don’t. But the programs never seem to make much difference and are eventually ended.

In 2011 — 12 years before the latest proposals by Gov. Kevin Stitt and State Superintendent Ryan Walters — merit pay had the wholehearted support of President Barack Obama. His administration made it one of the criteria for states hoping to win a piece of his Race to the Top funding. The Obama administration allocated nearly $1 billion for merit-pay programs in fiscal year 2011.

Using almost identical language as Obama, Walters now asserts that we should pay more to “our best teachers.” He approves of using standardized test scores to help identify who these best teachers are.

It’s curious that the majority of teachers vigorously oppose merit pay, even though they are the ones who are supposed to reap the rewards. They know that merit pay undermines collaboration and teamwork. They understand that it would corrupt the culture of their school.

But Stitt, Walters and others think they know best, so they continue to push for a reward system that would give bonuses only for “highly effective” teachers (those whose students get higher test scores) and, thus, magically, make teaching attractive to the theoretical “best and brightest,” those graduates of elite universities who would stay in teaching if only they could compete every year for an extra $5,000 or so.

It doesn’t work that way, and it never has.

One of the more rigorous controlled research studies on merit pay was conducted in Nashville in 2010 by the National Center on Performance Incentives.

According to an article published by Education Week in September of that year, the program offered an incentive bonus of $15,000 to teachers if they could get higher scores from their students. Over a three-year period, there was no difference between the scores obtained by the treatment group or the control group. The bonus didn’t matter. The program was ended.

Another problem with merit or incentive pay is that it is inevitably seen as unfair.

Evaluation systems linked to single metrics, like test scores (or school evaluations, as Walters suggests), are easily gamed by either adjusting test scores, manipulating student placements or inflating evaluation ratings. More nuanced approaches that include multiple measures, such as student and parent surveys and graduation and attendance rates, are typically subjective and specious.

Individualized pay incentives also run counter to the logic of a systems approach to organizations.

From a systems perspective, a well-run school or company will have a much narrower range of performance among its employees than a poorly run organization. That is because the hiring and management processes in a well-run school will attract and foster high-caliber teachers who will also benefit from better training and teamwork.

Conversely, poor management and substandard hiring and training processes will produce less consistency among teachers. These are factors outside of the teacher’s control.

Moreover, just throwing money at teachers in so-called low-performing schools will not resolve the economic, societal and cultural factors holding many students back.

W. Edwards Deming, a leading proponent of systems thinking, argued that merit pay “nourishes short-term performance, annihilates long-term planning, builds fear, demolishes teamwork, and nourishes rivalry and politics.”

In today’s framework, systems like public education, teachers, classrooms and schools are being viewed less and less as self-contained entities but rather as interlinked participants.

Professional development has become a systemwide endeavor, with teachers learning from each other and from outside experts. As digital technology plays an ever-greater role in school curricula and training, it has created extraordinary opportunities for sharing lesson plans and expertise and for linking kids and teachers to each other and to outside experts.

The final point against merit pay in Oklahoma is that the vast majority of teachers will be left out.

Less than one-third of educators in our state earn a rating of highly effective or superior. That means that most teachers would get no pay increase under Walters’ plan. Such a plan would severely damage teacher retention and cripple schools’ ability to place a high-quality educator in every classroom.

Merit pay is the idea that never works yet also never seems to die. It’s time to bury this zombie idea once and for all.