Cody Worrell sworn in to complete Ward 1 council term in Sand Springs

The City Council voted unanimously on Monday to appoint Cody Worrell to fill the final month of the unexpired Ward 1 term on the council.

The seat has been vacant since August, when former Councilor Phil Nollan resigned after moving out of the city.

Sand Springs Municipal Judge Michael King administered the oath of office to Worrell at the start of the April 25 meeting.

Besides serving as a city councilor, Worrell will be a trustee for the Sand Springs Municipal Authority Trust.

Worrell won a three-year term to represent Ward 1 on the council in an April 5 election that was decided by just two votes, 118-116.

A hand recount, requested by Worrell’s opponent, Michael L. Phillips, was held April 14 and concluded with the same result.

Worrell and the new Ward 2 city councilor, Matt Barnett, are scheduled to be sworn in to their full three-year terms at this coming Monday’s council meeting.

That meeting is planned for 6 p.m. at the Case Community Center instead of in the council’s Municipal Building chambers as usual because of space concerns.

