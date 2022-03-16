Clyde Boyd's Eva Flores crowned Teen Miss Oklahoma Princess of America

Clyde Boyd Middle School eighth-grader Eva Flores was crowned Teen Miss Oklahoma Princess of America earlier this month in Miami, Oklahoma.

Eva, 13, of Sand Springs, will next compete in nationals against other girls from across the country.

Eva volunteers with her mother for Lasagna Love and filling local Blessing Boxes.

She likes to visit local firehouses to deliver snack baskets to the firefighters, and she enjoys reading, drawing and special-effects makeup.

Eva, who is the daughter of Tonya and Jesse Flores, competed last June as a state finalist in the National American Miss Oklahoma pageant in Tulsa.

