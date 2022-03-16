 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Clyde Boyd's Eva Flores crowned Teen Miss Oklahoma Princess of America

  • 0
032322-ssl-princess-p1

Eva Flores was crowned Teen Miss Oklahoma Princess of America March 6.

 Courtesy Tonya Flores

Clyde Boyd Middle School eighth-grader Eva Flores was crowned Teen Miss Oklahoma Princess of America earlier this month in Miami, Oklahoma.

Eva, 13, of Sand Springs, will next compete in nationals against other girls from across the country.

Eva volunteers with her mother for Lasagna Love and filling local Blessing Boxes.

She likes to visit local firehouses to deliver snack baskets to the firefighters, and she enjoys reading, drawing and special-effects makeup.

Eva, who is the daughter of Tonya and Jesse Flores, competed last June as a state finalist in the National American Miss Oklahoma pageant in Tulsa.

news@sandspringsleader.com

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community COVID data going away as pandemic eases

Community COVID data going away as pandemic eases

Sand Springs City Manager Mike Carter, a critic when state health officials briefly halted the data in November, says things are different now: "I hope and believe that we’re coming to the end of this situation here.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert