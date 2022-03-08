Clyde Boyd students inspired to investigate career choices

Job fairs happen all the time these days, but most of them don’t have applicants who chew bubblegum and require chaperones.

And JA Inspire isn’t exactly a job fair in the traditional sense, but it is a gathering of employers and future employees brought together to discuss career planning and preparation in the hopes that both the seekers and the seeking will find a fruitful future.

Junior Achievement hosted the annual JA Inspire Career Exploration Fair event last Wednesday at the SageNet Center at Expo Square in Tulsa, bringing roughly 2,000 eighth-graders from across the metro area to interact with some 60 exhibitors representing employers in one of six industry sectors — health sciences; communication and information systems; industrial, manufacturing and engineering systems; business, marketing and management; human services and resources; and environmental and agricultural systems.

Clyde Boyd Middle School Principal Nancy Ogle was attending JA Inspire for the first time along with her school’s 360 eighth-graders.

“I think the variety and the range of careers here is phenomenal,” she said. “It should reach all of our students.

“And that’s super important to me because they just all have different interests.”

Ogle said the Sand Springs students aren’t new to career considerations, having started in the sixth grade with an online program that begins introducing them to careers.

“Then in our Life Applications for Students class in seventh grade, they talk more about careers,” she said.

By eighth grade, students are writing a speech for speech class about a career they might be interested in, and then, of course, there are special events such as JA Inspire.

“I love that there’s just so many options here,” Ogle said. “There’s even a music therapy booth here. Students don’t know about that.”

Ogle said the students would take all they learned at JA Inspire on Wednesday with them to the Freshman Academy two days later to visit the actual classes for the career programs that are offered at Charles Page High School.

Clyde Boyd eighth-grader Easton Webb was having a great time at JA Inspire.

“I like it,” he said. “I like meeting new people and being around everyone and all my friends and just having fun.”

But that’s not to say he wasn’t taking the event seriously.

“I’ve been interested in maybe being a doctor or a surgeon, and there are booths for that over there,” he said. “It’s just all interesting, and it shows you more of the job that you might like to do.”

Easton said the career fair “kind of brings me back to fifth grade,” when he got to be a bank manager for a day at JA BizTown, another program of Junior Achievement in which fifth-graders act as citizens of their own town and learn the skills they need to run the community for a day.

And what skills did he learn about at JA Inspire?

“You need to communicate really well,” Easton said. “Just be interesting to people to attract them to whatever you’re doing.”

Clyde Boyd eighth-grader Raygen Lawson spent part of her time at JA Inspire quizzing a Tulsa Zoo employee about feeding live prey to captive wild animals.

She said the zoo employee answered her questions “pretty well. I wanted to know about the live feedings and just like if the animals are more domesticated in the zoo.”

Raygen said she wants to work with wildlife, “so like being a wildlife biologist sounds interesting to me.”

But she added wryly, “I really just wanted to know if I work at a zoo if I could pet them.”

Clyde Boyd eighth-grader Laila Wilson hasn’t settled on a career choice yet, but she has a couple of ideas.

“I was sort of leaning toward being a pediatrician so I can work with children and in the medical field,” but, then, maybe she’d rather be a chef.

Laila said she talked to a couple of chefs on hand about college and culinary school.

Before going to JA Inspire, students spent time in their classrooms preparing for the event by watching and discussing six videos that provided information about career planning, asking questions and interacting with the event’s exhibitors.

Exhibitors, meanwhile, were asked to be prepared to interact with students and answer questions about their industries, career paths, job responsibilities and business cultures.

Sand Springs Police Officer William Paarmann seemed to be having as much fun as the eighth-graders as he showed off some of the Police Department’s traffic control tools.

“You can ask me anything except whether I’ve ever shot anyone or whether I like doughnuts,” he told one group of students.

“It’s actually a lot more engaging than I thought it was going to be,” Paarmann told a reporter.

“The kids have really great questions, and hopefully we’re sparking some interest in just thinking about their careers.”

