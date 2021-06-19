Clyde Boyd student Eva Flores competes in National American Miss Oklahoma pageant

Twelve-year-old Eva Flores, who completed the seventh grade at Clyde Boyd Middle School in May, competed earlier this month as a state finalist in the National American Miss Oklahoma pageant in Tulsa.

Eva competed in the Preteen Division against other girls her age from Oklahoma. She was the second runner-up in the top model photo shoot and the fourth runner-up in the runway modeling portions of the optionals.

Although Eva did not place in the main competition, she still qualified to go to the national competition in November in Orlando, Florida, to compete in the optionals in which she placed.

The winner of the Oklahoma competition received $1,000 cash and a trip to the national competition.

Eva is an ambassador for Warm Blanket Hugs and volunteers with her mother with Lasagna Love. She is also involved in track, volleyball and natural pageants.

She enjoys reading, drawing and special-effects makeup. She is the daughter of Tonya and Jesse Flores.

The National American Miss Pageants award $1.5 million in cash, scholarships, and prizes each year to recognize and assist the development of young women nationwide.

Pageants are held in each state for girls ages 4 to 18 in five age divisions.

The pageant program is based on inner beauty, as well as poise and presentation, and emphasis is placed on the importance of gaining self-confidence, learning new skills, learning good attitudes about competition, and setting and achieving personal goals.

