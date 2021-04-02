Clyde Boyd seventh-grader Jasmine Perez earns gold medal in Braille Challenge

Miller said there is no other competition for students who use Braille.

“Not only does the Braille Challenge allow students to demonstrate how much they have learned and how great their Braille skills are, it also motivates them to improve,” she said. “Teachers like their students to be involved because it raises expectations for literacy.”

Miller said students with visual impairments are diverse, adding that “some have congenital impairments, some have degenerative diseases that don’t manifest until late elementary or perhaps middle or high school, and others have had some sort of trauma that caused their loss of vision.”

Jasmine said she has been blind since birth and that her lack of sight means that she “can’t do stuff that I want to do sometimes.”

Still, she is proud of her good grades and says she has a good support system.

In fact, she already has a possible career in mind in which she could be a support system for someone else.

Jasmine wants to be a 911 dispatcher.

“When I was in the fifth grade, firefighters came to my school” to demonstrate the equipment they use, she said.