Clyde Boyd Middle School students raise $5,450 for Cops and Kids program

Clyde Boyd Middle School students in the seventh-grade Life Applications For Students, or LAFS, class this year raised a whopping $5,450 for the Sand Springs FOP Lodge No. 109’s Cops and Kids program, Police Sgt. Kristie Behar said Wednesday.

Students this week presented a check to Behar and other officers that will allow 109 youngsters in the community to participate in the Shop With a Cop event with Sand Springs police officers, according to the school.

The donation is part of about $35,000 raised overall through the program, which Behar said aims to help as many local families as possible have a brighter Christmas.

More than 330 students donated to the project.