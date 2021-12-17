Clyde Boyd Middle School seventh-graders raise $4,184 for Cops and Kids

Students in Clyde Boyd Middle School’s seventh-grade Life Applications for Students class put their money where their hearts were this year and raised $4,184 for the Sand Springs FOP Lodge No. 109’s Cops and Kids program.

The top fundraiser was Waylon Roberts, who raised more than $500 for the program, formerly called Shop With a Cop.

Students presented a check this week to FOP President and Sand Springs Police Sgt. Kristie Behar and other police officers.

The Sand Springs Police Department said in a Facebook post that the amount raised by the seventh-graders will help “83 kids in their community have a better Christmas and experience the positive side of police officers.”

Police Chief John Mars called the Cops and Kids program “an awesome partnership between the Sand Springs Police Department and our Sand Springs schools.”

“The students and families at CBMS wanted to help other members in our community enjoy the spirit of Christmas by raising funds and contributing to the Cops and Kids program,” he said Thursday.