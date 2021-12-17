 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clyde Boyd Middle School seventh-graders raise $4,184 for Cops and Kids
0 Comments

Clyde Boyd Middle School seventh-graders raise $4,184 for Cops and Kids

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
122221-ssl-copsandkids-p1

Students in Clyde Boyd Middle School’s seventh-grade Life Applications For Students class raised $4,184 for the Sand Springs FOP Lodge No. 109’s Cops and Kids program. FOP President and Sand Springs Police Sgt. Kristie Behar (front row, right) receives a check from Waylon Roberts, who raised more than $500. Every student pictured raised more than $100.

 Courtesy

Students in Clyde Boyd Middle School’s seventh-grade Life Applications for Students class put their money where their hearts were this year and raised $4,184 for the Sand Springs FOP Lodge No. 109’s Cops and Kids program.

The top fundraiser was Waylon Roberts, who raised more than $500 for the program, formerly called Shop With a Cop.

Students presented a check this week to FOP President and Sand Springs Police Sgt. Kristie Behar and other police officers.

The Sand Springs Police Department said in a Facebook post that the amount raised by the seventh-graders will help “83 kids in their community have a better Christmas and experience the positive side of police officers.”

Police Chief John Mars called the Cops and Kids program “an awesome partnership between the Sand Springs Police Department and our Sand Springs schools.”

“The students and families at CBMS wanted to help other members in our community enjoy the spirit of Christmas by raising funds and contributing to the Cops and Kids program,” he said Thursday.

“The faculty, students and family members developed this program several years ago and continue to support many families in our community with their generous donations.”

For more information about donating to the Cops and Kids program, email Behar at kkbehar@sandspringsok.org or call 918-246-2500, Ext. 2541.

news@sandspringsleader.com

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Leadership Sand Springs Class of 2021 graduates honored
News

Leadership Sand Springs Class of 2021 graduates honored

  • Updated

Leadership Sand Springs Class of 2021 graduates gathered for six half-day sessions this year to learn about the city’s history, government and public safety and school systems as well as its interaction with state government and nonprofit organizations.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert