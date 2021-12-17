Clyde Boyd Middle School seventh-graders donate $4,184 for Cops and Kids; campaign raises nearly $30,000 overall

Students in Clyde Boyd Middle School’s seventh-grade Life Applications for Students class put their money where their hearts were this year and raised $4,184 for the Sand Springs FOP Lodge No. 109’s Cops and Kids program.
The donation is part of nearly $30,000 raised overall through the program, which aims to help as many local families as possible have a brighter Christmas, according to FOP President and Sand Springs Police Sgt. Kristie Behar.
The top fundraiser at Clyde Boyd Middle School was Waylon Roberts, who raised more than $500 for the program, formerly called Shop With a Cop.
Students presented a check to Behar and other officers that the Sand Springs Police Department said in a Facebook post would help “83 kids in their community have a better Christmas and experience the positive side of police officers.”
Police Chief John Mars called it “an awesome partnership between the Sand Springs Police Department and our Sand Springs schools.”
“The students and families at CBMS wanted to help other members in our community enjoy the spirit of Christmas by raising funds and contributing to the Cops and Kids program,” he said. “The faculty, students and family members developed this program several years ago and continue to support many families in our community with their generous donations.”
Local businesses and residents have gotten into the act, too.
Behar said Cust-O-Fab employees, Coles 918 Wrecker Sand Springs, Sand Springs Collision, the Page Trust, Smithey Environmental, Sand Springs Masonic Lodge No. 475, Tony and Traci Phillips, Danny and Betty O’Brian, Gary and Kathy Crapster, ARKK Trucking and many other businesses and residents “donate to make this happen every year. Whether they sponsor one family or 100 families, every donation adds up to make this so successful.”
“We don’t want any parent or guardian stressing everyday life with the stress that Christmas can bring,” she added. “This little bit that they get to help them just relieves so much stress and can make the holidays a little brighter.
“The hardest part of this is whole program is trying not to cry,” Behar said. “When I call the families and tell them how we are able to help and they start crying on the phone, I start crying, too, and sometimes when they tell me why times are hard, I really have to fight back tears.
“We have such a wonderful community in Sand Springs, and I feel very fortunate that our administration allows our FOP to do this event every year and that the citizens and businesses support us.
“I want everyone to know we are extremely grateful for every dollar donated.”
Deputy Police Chief Todd Enzbrenner said in a press release that “this is an amazing confirmation that our community cares for each other and anything is possible when we work together for a common goal — in this case, it is ensuring that children receive something for Christmas.”
“We would also like to thank Walmart for setting aside a time for us to ‘take over’ their store for a few hours so these kids can pick out their gifts,” he said.
Officers from FOP Lodge 109 will shop with nearly 300 children early Saturday.