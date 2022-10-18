Closing in on 105: Age is just a number, but for Vernon Sellars, it's a big one

Vernon Sellars was born during the waning days of World War I and was a fragile newborn as an influenza outbreak that ultimately became a pandemic, responsible for the deaths of 50 million people or more worldwide, was spreading rapidly across the United States.

In his nearly 105 years on earth, he has survived two global pandemics and two world wars.

He even survived drinking “one bottle of beer” and a smoking a handful of cigarettes and cigars “quite a few decades ago.”

Maybe it was Sellars’ intelligence that got him through. After all, he said, “I didn’t smoke around my parents.”

Genetics might have improved his staying power. The second-oldest of six brothers, Sellars buried his youngest brother only last year at the age of 94.

And he and his late wife, Minnie Alberta (Woodard) Sellars, raised five children — four daughters and one son — all still living, all between the ages of 70 and 80.

But Vernon Sellars says the secrets to a long life are simple: Exercise. Drink water. Go to church. Spend time with family.

It’s working for him, at least.

“That’s my habit, if you could call it that,” he said. “I don’t know when I was sick the last time.”

You’d be hard-pressed to call Sellars a resident of Sand Springs, or of anywhere, for that matter. Life took him to a lot of places over time.

For the moment, he’s staying here with his second-youngest child, Marie Kasper, 74, who has lived in Sand Springs since 1970.

But eventually, he’ll stay for a while with his oldest, daughter Golda, 80, in Delaware, as well as his only son, Kenneth, 79, in Baltimore; daughter Barbara, 75, in Missouri; and the youngest, daughter Sue, 70, in Kentucky.

Kasper said the plan to divide her father’s time among his five children was devised after the death in 1999 of his second wife, to whom he had been married for 15 years.

“We didn’t want him in a nursing home, and we didn’t want him living on his own,” she said.

When the children were growing up, Sellars said, “we all got along good and didn’t have too much trouble. Of course, children are children, but thank the Lord they’ve all turned out good.”

Perhaps they had a good example?

“I tried to be,” he said.

Kasper helps her father meet his exercise goals by taking him several times a week to the Case Community Center, where he can get in about an hour’s worth of laps on the walking track upstairs.

He also occasionally works out on some of the exercise equipment around the track.

But the first thing Sellars does every morning when he gets out of bed is reach over and touch the floor 15 times from a standing position.

Then he gets on his hands and knees on the floor to use an “ab wheel” or “exercise wheel” about 100 times.

Sellars said he wasn’t told to exercise by a doctor or anyone but “more or less learned it on my own. My body looks forward to it.”

He’s not above listening to medical advice, however. Along about age 99, he went to the hospital with some stomach issues. The doctor asked him what he liked to drink, and Sellars replied, “Coffee, tea and water.”

The doctor told him he’d be better off just drinking water.

“I took him at his word, and so I’ve been drinking water ever since,” he said.

Sellars said he’s rarely sick and goes to the doctor infrequently, requiring only two regular prescriptions.

“Outside of that, I don’t have no aches, no pains,” he said.

Varicose veins did keep him from having to serve in the military, however.

“They called me in, and they asked me, ‘Those varicose veins — do they bother you?’

“And I said, ‘When I follow a mule all day long.’ And they marked me off then,” he said. “I was glad of that.”

Sellars, who was raised on a farm, was a farmer himself for about seven years, he said, but he went on to work at a number of jobs before he retired from General Electric in North Carolina at age 64½ after making microwave ovens for about a decade.

These days, besides working out, going to church and traveling among his children’s homes, his days are pretty relaxed. Even though he attended school only through the fifth grade, his daughter said he likes to read and do find-a-word puzzles.

“And we play games every night — Chinese checkers,” Kasper said.

Sellars said he’s not trying to live to a certain age or anything like that. He’s just living every day to the fullest.

“If I had to do it all over again, I don’t know that I would change my habits. I think I live good,” he said. “I don’t think there’d be too much I’d change.”