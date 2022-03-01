Clock is ticking: Ironman Tulsa 2022 now less than 90 days away

For Jeff Edwards and a few thousand other people, every workout now is another reminder that Ironman Tulsa 2022 is less than 90 days away.

It’s easy to imagine that those in training for the May 22 competition might be ready to get it over with, most of them having been sweating away, day in and day out, for many months to prepare for the race.

But Edwards, director of the city of Sand Springs’ Parks and Recreation Department, says he’s glad there’s still some training time left.

“I have a few areas I’d like to continue to improve in, specifically time on the bike and how I feel when I get off the bike for the run,” he said.

“I’ve set a few goals for the bike time that may not be realistic, and I really like having some time to train a bit more to see if I can meet those goals or if I just need to prepare myself mentally to execute the bike at a slower pace to feel better for the run.”

The iconic Ironman triathlon is returning to the Tulsa area as part of a three-year package deal.

Ironman Tulsa 2022 will start with a 2.4-mile swim in Keystone Lake, followed by a 112-mile bike ride from the lake north through the Osage Hills and wrapping up at Oklahoma State University-Tulsa downtown.

The competition concludes with a 26.2-mile marathon run mostly along Tulsa’s River Parks trails, with the finish line at the Guthrie Green.

But don’t be fooled into thinking that Ironman competitors need only worry about swimming, biking and running.

That would completely discount questions about nutrition, both before and during the race; equipment specific for each discipline; clothing for each segment of the race; and race strategy itself, including transitions from one discipline to the next.

“Race strategy will come soon, as we approach the four- to six-week timeframe,” Edwards said. “I think it’s important right now to just concentrate on the work at hand and let the training fall into place so it feels as natural as possible when we develop a strategy for racing.”

As for those other topics, “I’ve got most of my clothing purchased and will plan to have a few backup items in case the weather throws us a curve ball,” he said, adding, “I’ve been working on nutrition a lot and believe I have it mostly figured out.”

Edwards said he has learned a lot about cycling equipment over the past several weeks and is searching for a triathlon bike that will get him to the marathon segment of the race — the last stretch — in the best condition possible.

“Any bike will get you across the finish line,” he said, but “I want to feel strong and comfortable going into the marathon portion of the race.”

A significant part of Ironman preparation involves just that kind of learning, and it can be helpful to rely on the experience of others, Edwards said.

“I’m a self-learner at a lot of things, so I like to do my own research. But having a community of racers locally and being able to reach out to people who have successfully executed the race is comforting,” he said.

“The triathlon community is so positive and willing to share all the knowledge they have with anyone and everyone.”

But what has helped the most, Edwards said, “is having some great co-workers by my side training day in and day out and discussing the trials and tribulations with each other over many lunches.”

Edwards, Parks Operations Manager Joe Medlin and Public Works Department Director Derek Campbell are training for the Ironman competition together and are in Week 37 of a 52-week training plan.

As part of that plan, the trio are swimming, cycling and running at distances that often exceed what will be required on race day.

Edwards said he is swimming nearly eight miles each week.

“I feel strong in the water right now,” he said. “I’ve been putting in a lot of work, and swimming has really become something I thoroughly enjoy.”

His cycling distance is about 165 miles each week, with a lot of that work on the trainer indoors because of the recent colder weather, he said.

“My long training rides are on the weekends, where I knock out about 70 miles in one sitting,” he said.

“I feel OK on the bike, but I am working with nutrition and bike comfort to hone in on a position that will get me through the 112-mile journey.”

Edwards is running about 20 miles each week and focusing on maximizing aerobic activity levels.

And there’s one other thing he’s preparing for — nerves.

Although he hasn’t gotten nervous about the competition yet, “I know I’ll be nervous the day of the race,” he said. “I’ve been working on a calming swim start each pool session so I can translate it to the open water and hopefully ease into a good steady pace on race day.”

